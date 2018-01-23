Anoj Singh says the Reserve Bank has already investigated him
The former Eskom finance director told a parliamentary inquiry into state capture that he has no knowledge of any company registered in his name globally
Anoj Singh has already been investigated by the Reserve Bank for possible offshore accounts and assets, he said in Parliament on Tuesday.
The former Eskom finance director told the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises, that he had made the required declaration to the Reserve Bank, stating that he did not have such interests.
Singh said the Reserve Bank had inquired about possible bank accounts and assets held offshore.
"I have no knowledge of any company registered in my name globally," said Singh in reply to questions by evidence leader at the inquiry, Ntuthuzelo Vanara.
Singh continued to deny any involvement of the Gupta family in the payment of the various trips he made to Dubai, where he stayed in the luxurious Oberoi Hotel. But he was not able to explain an invoice bearing his name, which was directed to Gupta-owned Sahara Computers for the costs of at least one of his trips.
A copy of the invoice — retrieved from the leaked Gupta e-mails — was presented to him by Vanara during cross examination at the inquiry. The invoice related to the cost of accommodation at the Oberoi Hotel between December 16 and 24 2015.
Singh said a United Arab Emirates (UAE) acquaintance by the name of Mr Alberushi had paid for the costs of the trip in December 2015. He had met Alberushi in 2013 or 2014. Alberushi had property, construction and retail interests in Dubai and was interested in establishing ties with SA, while Singh wanted to know about the UAE.
Singh did not know if Alberushi had links with Sahara Computers. The former Eskom finance head did not believe it was necessary in terms of Eskom policy to disclose these trips to Eskom as Alberushi had no business interests in the utility.
He said he had made numerous trips to Dubai for personal and professional reasons. Some of these trips were paid for by Transnet or Eskom, some by Alberushi and some by himself.
"The Gupta family did not pay for any of my travels," Singh insisted, and neither had its company Sahara Computers.
It was coincidental that he was present at the Oberoi Hotel at the same time as Rajesh Gupta and Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla in June 2015. "I think I have seen the Gupta brothers in passing in Dubai. I have never had any formal meetings with them in Dubai. But if you are staying in the same hotel at the same time you will probably see each other. It was never my intention to be with them at the same time at the hotel."
He admitted having met the Gupta family at the business breakfasts organised by their newspaper, The New Age, and sponsored by Transnet and Eskom. But he insisted that he did not have any personal relationship with the Gupta brothers and that he had not discussed business transactions with them.
