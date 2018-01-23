Anoj Singh says the Reserve Bank has already investigated him

Anoj Singh has already been investigated by the Reserve Bank for possible offshore accounts and assets, he said in Parliament on Tuesday.

The former Eskom finance director told the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises, that he had made the required declaration to the Reserve Bank, stating that he did not have such interests.

Singh said the Reserve Bank had inquired about possible bank accounts and assets held offshore.

"I have no knowledge of any company registered in my name globally," said Singh in reply to questions by evidence leader at the inquiry, Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Singh continued to deny any involvement of the Gupta family in the payment of the various trips he made to Dubai, where he stayed in the luxurious Oberoi Hotel. But he was not able to explain an invoice bearing his name, which was directed to Gupta-owned Sahara Computers for the costs of at least one of his trips.

A copy of the invoice — retrieved from the leaked Gupta e-mails — was presented to him by Vanara during cross examination at the inquiry. The invoice related to the cost of accommodation at the Oberoi Hotel between December 16 and 24 2015.