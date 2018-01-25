National

Bathabile Dlamini grilled on Sassa’s delay in telling top court it could not pay grants

25 January 2018 - 12:32 Genevieve Quintal
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI

It took the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) under Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini almost five months to inform the Constitutional Court that it could not take over the payment of social grants, an inquiry heard on Thursday.

The inquiry was set up to probe Dlamini’s role in the social grants debacle. The process is a directive of the Constitutional Court‚ which ordered that an inquiry be established before it could rule on allegations that she was to blame for the grants fiasco.

Minutes into the hearing, she was involved in a standoff with the legal counsel of her former director-general.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, for Zane Dangor — a former department director-general and adviser to Dlamini — questioned the minister on why the court had not been informed when she found out in October 2016 that the agency would miss the March 31 deadline.

Maleka spent time questioning Dlamini about two legal opinions Sassa had received, both advising that it approach the court immediately, and about advice from Zangor and Dlamini's special adviser, Sipho Shezi.

“We know that after you received the lawyers’ opinions, and we know after your advisers took the view that you had to inform the Constitutional Court … Sassa did not approach the Constitutional Court immediately to inform the court of this delay and the possibility that it would not meet the deadline, ” he said.

“Sassa under your watch did not follow the advice given by the lawyers.”

Dlamini accepted this but explained that it had been decided that they rearrange the business models and streamline processes before going to the court.

The minister was then taken on about withdrawing an affidavit submitted to the court by then CEO Thokozani Magwaza, which had informed the court that Sassa would not be able to make the deadline.

Dlamini said she did this because at the time Magwaza was on sick leave and an acting CEO had been put in place. She believed the affidavit should have been signed by the acting CEO.

Dlamini evaded the question on why she had failed to disclose the “vital” information to Dangor‚ relating to the work streams she had set up to deal with the payment of social grants.

She instead asked Dangor’s counsel‚ Vincent Maleka SC‚ to repeat his question.

Maleka refused to repeat the question‚ telling Dlamini to listen attentively. Dlamini charged at Maleka‚ accusing him of “making nuances”.

“There are nuances you are making that I don’t like‚” she said.

Dlamini asked Maleka to repeat the question again‚ telling him that she has a right to ask him to do so.

Ngoepe told Dlamini to point out any questions she deemed unfair.

The court ordered — in 2017— that all parties involved in the matter appoint a judge to investigate whether Dlamini should be held liable for the saga.

The Black Sash Trust had approached the court in March 2017 after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) acknowledged that it would not be able to pay millions of grants from April 1 2017, despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.

With Nomahlubi Jordaan

ANN CROTTY: It’s difficult to know who’s more damned: Net1, KPMG or the entire audit profession

CPS and KPMG did what the public is becoming sick of, and which threatens the economy as much as corrupt politicians do
Opinion
2 months ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Delivery of fees and grants a head–scratcher

Social grants face a distribution dilemma while the education fees conversation stumbles over unlimited contingent liability
Opinion
2 months ago

ANN CROTTY: Net closes in on Bathabile Dlamini

You can almost hear the frustration of the constitutional court judges: 'What do we have to do to get this woman to behave?'
Opinion
2 months ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Grants ruling more evidence of Zuma rot

The court now believes we could be teetering perilously close to the brink we were at earlier in 2017
Opinion
2 months ago

