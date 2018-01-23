National

Sassa kept information about paying social grants from me, Bathabile Dlamini says

The social development minister says she only heard that the SA Social Development Agency would not make the deadline when the work streams approached her in October 2016

23 January 2018 - 14:13 Genevieve Quintal
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says that for six months, no one from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) told her that they would not be able to make the deadline to pay social grants.

This was despite the agency contacting the state attorney’s office in April 2016, asking for advice on what to do because it would not be able to take over the administering of social grants by April 1 2017.

Dlamini was speaking during an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the Sassa fiasco, which led to the agency having to extend an illegal contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the administration of social grants.

Dlamini said she only heard that Sassa would not make the deadline when the work streams approached her in October 2016.

Dlamini was asked why Zodwa Mvulane, the Sassa project manager, whom she had been meeting regularly, did not inform her.

Business Day understand Mvulane is a key ally of Dlamini’s and was placed in the position of project manager in order to advance a certain agenda.

Once again Dlamini was unwilling to answer questions about Mvulane directly and was asked on numerous occasions why she did not confront Mvulane after October 2016 about why Mvulane did not inform Dlamini.

The minister was also asked whether she had taken disciplinary action against Mvulane for keeping information from her. The minister said she understood that Mvulane was facing challenges and so did not confront her or take action against her.

Advocate Geoff Budlender, for the Black Sash, who was cross examining Dlamini, also took her on about why she did not provide certain information to the Constitutional Court on the work streams.

The inquiry is investigating whether Dlamini sought the appointment of individuals to lead the work streams to report directly to her; the details of the appointments in terms of when the individuals were appointed, who they reported to and the dates and contents of the report of the work streams to the minister; and why she did not disclose this information to the court.

Dlamini told the inquiry on Tuesday that she did not provide the information to the court because her "mind was on something else".

Budlender submitted that the reason she omitted the information was because she was trying to shift the blame for the grants issue onto then Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

Dlamini has denied this.

