Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has taken a swipe at those who have questioned his activities in Dubai.

According to a location geotag shared through a tweet he posted several days ago‚ Mbalula is in Dubai for the festive season.

"Safa ngama Gupta [Blame it on the Guptas] I pitty those who have never been* to Dubai hurry up guys the gates are closing the law is coming that debars u from visiting Dubai. Bcos it is allegedly owned by the Guptas‚" Mbalula tweeted.