Alleged Glebelands trigger man in custody

Mondli Mthethwa‚ alleged by police to be one of the violence-ridden Glebelands Hostel’s "most wanted trigger men"‚ has been remanded in custody after a brief appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mthethwa was arrested on Christmas Eve during a swoop by police on the notorious hostel.

He has been charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition; he has not been charged with murder.

Police spokeswoman Capt Nqobile Gwala said Mthethwa would appear in court in the new year and was expected to apply for bail.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula alleged that Mthethwa had been linked to two murders at the hostel as well as to murder cases in the Bhekithemba area south of Durban.