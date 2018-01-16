Johannesburg authorities apologised profusely to residents on Tuesday for the closure of public swimming pools over the festive season due to a chemicals shortage.

The city has the largest number of swimming pools of all municipalities in SA‚ ranging from Olympic to regional sized. Of its 55 pools‚ 20 were closed.

The swimming season for the city is traditionally from September 1 to March 31. To make up for the time residents lost during the closure of the pools‚ the season is being extended until the end of April.

Nonhlanhla Sifumba, MMC for community development, said the city had now obtained sufficient stocks of pool cleaning chemicals and was committed to ensuring "this never happens again".

"I wish to apologise to the residents of the City of Johannesburg for the inconvenience caused by the closure of some of the City pools due to a shortage of chemicals‚" said Sifumba.

"The closure of the pools was notable especially because it occurred during the hottest days in the city. Even more regrettable was the fact that this persisted throughout the holiday season‚ which is when a lot of families have visitors from other parts of the country‚ and want to show off what the beautiful City of Joburg has to offer."