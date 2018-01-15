Joburgers are not keen on a ticket to ride Rea Vaya ‘dream’
Pessimism hangs over the Rea Vaya bus system, which started with lofty visions of integrating the city
The Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network should have been a symbol of what Johannesburg can be. Instead, it is turning into a symbol of what remains broken about the city.
The F11 is the eastern-most route of the network. The distinctive blue, red and white buses begin their journey on the edge of Observatory and ferry passengers to the inner city.
Users are mostly working people and schoolchildren, who cling to the edge of their seats, reunite loudly with friends or put in last-minute preparations for a test.
Every day, the F11 takes Sarah Gumede from her home in Yeoville to work in Braamfontein and back again. She smiles and rolls her eyes as two schoolgirls sitting in front of her disagree about Lady Macbeth’s motivations before closing their books and wondering why Shakespeare is still being taught in South African schools.
The buses are cheaper than minibus taxis. They are also safer, which is why Rea Vaya passengers are overwhelmingly women and children.
Every bus has a functioning wheelchair ramp, facilitating unprecedented access to people with disabilities who are often left behind in the design of cities. Public officials, like policemen, travel for free.
Watching Yeoville, Berea and Hillbrow from the windows of the F11 suggests high-density and pedestrian-centred living across Johannesburg’s class and race divides might be possible. If the city is to have a prosperous future, it will depend on this and on a turn away from private vehicles and the urban sprawl and division they engender.
As a rule, urban density boosts productivity, growth and job creation. But it is also good for people. The denser a city, the higher the wages and quality of life. Sharing walls, commutes and mundane experiences is imperative in a city as divided
as Johannesburg.
The BRT project began with these lofty visions. The cornerstone of former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau’s flagship Corridors of Freedom project, it was intended to stitch together a city not yet recovered from the lesions caused by colonial and apartheid planning.
From its advent in 2010, Rea Vaya’s inclusive vision ran up against Johannesburg’s vested private interests. Rehana Moosajee, who headed the metro council’s department of transport, said at the time that "the transport system tells a very big story of the psyche of the nation".
The City of Joburg attempted to link Soweto and Sandton via Rea Vaya infrastructure along Jan Smuts Avenue, which was met with an audacious but successful defence of property prices and privilege by homeowners in Saxonwold and other leafy neighbourhoods. Despite its uncharted potential to decrease pollution, gridlock and road fatalities, Rea Vaya is now primed for disinvestment.
In 2017, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said the system would probably be scaled down as, in its current iteration, it provided "no value at the end of the day". Gauteng MEC for transport Ismail Vadi agrees.
South African cities, organised around sprawling suburbs, remain a homage to private motor vehicles
The pessimism is largely due to persistently low passenger numbers, despite the fact that 32% of people in the Gauteng city region believe that public transport has improved and has improved their lives. But less than 0.5% of the city’s population use Rea Vaya buses, 43% use minibus taxis and 32% use private vehicles.
The BRT project continues to experience systemic problems. Acquiring the smartcards needed to ride the buses is often impossible and buses are obstructed every day by private bus companies, minibus taxis and private cars that use the designated bus lanes.
Low ridership during Rea Vaya’s first decade, however, has more to do with Johannesburg’s inherited apartheid geography than anything else.
The majority of passengers mirror the daily commute of the apartheid-era labour force from Soweto to the city centre in the mornings. This results in full buses travelling in one direction during peak travel times, and empty buses travelling in the opposite direction and for the rest of the day. It is a public transport operator’s nightmare.
Johannesburg’s planners spent the 20th century ensuring blacks and whites were kept separate and gave most of the city’s roads over to private vehicles, which hamstrung the potential of a BRT system.
Rea Vaya’s catchment area is not yet wide enough, while Soweto’s matchbox house legacy means that it is also not dense enough. Even the single house per stand design of RDP settlements is best suited for cars. In this context, minibus taxis remain the most responsive form of transport. They provide flexibility to people who do not own cars in a city designed for cars.
BRT systems have been stillborn in other cities. In Delhi, plans were only half implemented. Private motorists pounced on the congestion that resulted from dedicated bus lanes. They asked the courts to grant universal access to roads on the grounds that private motorists tended to be "wealth creators" whose time was more valuable. Their application was denied, but the Delhi BRT has been torn down.
Experiences in Latin America suggest there is hope. The poster city for BRT, Curitiba in Brazil, was not an immediate success. It took the better part of a decade of tampering with the management and increasing the number of routes before the bus system took root. The majority of the Brazilian city’s 2-million residents now get around using the extensive and highly efficient bus network.
South African cities, organised around sprawling suburbs, remain a homage to the private motor vehicle. The people driving those vehicles retain considerable power.
The City of Joburg goes to bizarre lengths to appease the interests of private motorists. During Operation Ke Molao in 2015, the municipality removed and locked up beggars, hawkers and window washers who make a living at intersections and are ostensibly a threat to the safety of private motorists.
But road building and maintenance costs the government a great deal more than public transport systems. And because of fierce resistance to e-tolls, the government recovers virtually none of these costs in Gauteng from road users.
Rea Vaya is recovering some of its operating expenses, despite Maswanganyi’s suggestion that the system produces no value. And it is the democratic imperative of a public transport system to facilitate universal access to the city for residents who have few other choices.
If the right to equality includes "the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms", as per the Constitution, then a bus carrying 50 passengers should have access to 50 times more road space than a car carrying one passenger. The success of BRT in places such as Curitiba and Bogata, and its demise in others, like Delhi, is a lesson that should not go unheeded: the radical potential of Rea Vaya depends on the state ensuring that the bus network’s reach and relevance grows.
Despite Rea Vaya’s struggles, Maswanganyi and the government would be grossly remiss to disinvest — as he has hinted. If Johannesburg is to emerge from the long shadow of its past and if its residents are to enjoy unfettered access to the city and its benefits, then public goods must win out over private interests.
Before New York became what many call the greatest city on earth, it was a disconnected throng of poverty-stricken slums. The audacious implementation of the subway system brought together its five boroughs and dragged it from the verge of squalor. Large-scale public transport projects can radically transform cities.
Despite the threat of disinvestment, the skeletal structures of new BRT stations are slowly emerging down the centre of Louis Botha Avenue to the east of Johannesburg, as is the new extension to the system to Alexandra and eventually over a new bridge crossing the M1 highway into the economic embrace of Sandton — almost a decade after Saxonwold residents refused to let them pass through the suburb.
