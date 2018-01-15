Joburgers are not keen on a ticket to ride Rea Vaya ‘dream’

The pessimism is largely due to persistently low passenger numbers, despite the fact that 32% of people in the Gauteng city region believe that public transport has improved and has improved their lives. But less than 0.5% of the city’s population use Rea Vaya buses, 43% use minibus taxis and 32% use private vehicles.

The BRT project continues to experience systemic problems. Acquiring the smartcards needed to ride the buses is often impossible and buses are obstructed every day by private bus companies, minibus taxis and private cars that use the designated bus lanes.

Low ridership during Rea Vaya’s first decade, however, has more to do with Johannesburg’s inherited apartheid geography than anything else.

The majority of passengers mirror the daily commute of the apartheid-era labour force from Soweto to the city centre in the mornings. This results in full buses travelling in one direction during peak travel times, and empty buses travelling in the opposite direction and for the rest of the day. It is a public transport operator’s nightmare.

Johannesburg’s planners spent the 20th century ensuring blacks and whites were kept separate and gave most of the city’s roads over to private vehicles, which hamstrung the potential of a BRT system.

Rea Vaya’s catchment area is not yet wide enough, while Soweto’s matchbox house legacy means that it is also not dense enough. Even the single house per stand design of RDP settlements is best suited for cars. In this context, minibus taxis remain the most responsive form of transport. They provide flexibility to people who do not own cars in a city designed for cars.

BRT systems have been stillborn in other cities. In Delhi, plans were only half implemented. Private motorists pounced on the congestion that resulted from dedicated bus lanes. They asked the courts to grant universal access to roads on the grounds that private motorists tended to be "wealth creators" whose time was more valuable. Their application was denied, but the Delhi BRT has been torn down.

Experiences in Latin America suggest there is hope. The poster city for BRT, Curitiba in Brazil, was not an immediate success. It took the better part of a decade of tampering with the management and increasing the number of routes before the bus system took root. The majority of the Brazilian city’s 2-million residents now get around using the extensive and highly efficient bus network.

South African cities, organised around sprawling suburbs, remain a homage to the private motor vehicle. The people driving those vehicles retain considerable power.

The City of Joburg goes to bizarre lengths to appease the interests of private motorists. During Operation Ke Molao in 2015, the municipality removed and locked up beggars, hawkers and window washers who make a living at intersections and are ostensibly a threat to the safety of private motorists.

But road building and maintenance costs the government a great deal more than public transport systems. And because of fierce resistance to e-tolls, the government recovers virtually none of these costs in Gauteng from road users.

Rea Vaya is recovering some of its operating expenses, despite Maswanganyi’s suggestion that the system produces no value. And it is the democratic imperative of a public transport system to facilitate universal access to the city for residents who have few other choices.

If the right to equality includes "the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms", as per the Constitution, then a bus carrying 50 passengers should have access to 50 times more road space than a car carrying one passenger. The success of BRT in places such as Curitiba and Bogata, and its demise in others, like Delhi, is a lesson that should not go unheeded: the radical potential of Rea Vaya depends on the state ensuring that the bus network’s reach and relevance grows.

Despite Rea Vaya’s struggles, Maswanganyi and the government would be grossly remiss to disinvest — as he has hinted. If Johannesburg is to emerge from the long shadow of its past and if its residents are to enjoy unfettered access to the city and its benefits, then public goods must win out over private interests.

Before New York became what many call the greatest city on earth, it was a disconnected throng of poverty-stricken slums. The audacious implementation of the subway system brought together its five boroughs and dragged it from the verge of squalor. Large-scale public transport projects can radically transform cities.

Despite the threat of disinvestment, the skeletal structures of new BRT stations are slowly emerging down the centre of Louis Botha Avenue to the east of Johannesburg, as is the new extension to the system to Alexandra and eventually over a new bridge crossing the M1 highway into the economic embrace of Sandton — almost a decade after Saxonwold residents refused to let them pass through the suburb.