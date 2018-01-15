Inner-city housing: Untying the legal knots of evictions

Had the amendments become law, property owners would have enjoyed greater powers to evict squatters and building hijackers.

"If you legally evict people, you are faced with a string of obligations," says Patrick Corbin, chairman of the Johannesburg Property Company.

"The current law says if property owners take action against illegal occupiers, the property owners must house them. The amendments would have given confidence to investors, importantly the banks, made it easier to raise finance and to find partners to upgrade buildings. At the moment, if you finance a property in town, you’re on a hiding to nowhere. A core problem under the current act is people not paying their rent and there is nothing you can do to make them pay.

"You can’t evict them without jumping through many expensive hoops; you can’t turn off the electricity and water, although the building owner must still pay the utilities. How can you rent out a property without being sure the rent will be paid?" In 2017, the City of Johannesburg offered a variety of options to break the stalemate.

"Additional facilities are required," says Luyanda Mfeka, director of mayoral communications at the City. "However, the further roll-out of temporary emergency facilities, as well as the upgrading of other City housing stock for use as temporary emergency accommodation — such as the Moth building, MBV and Old Perm — was suspended by a legal challenge."

He says the City conducted an audit of about 500 "bad" buildings, 84 of which are confirmed as hijacked. There are 24 such buildings that belong to the City and represent opportunities for creating affordable housing through the Inner City Housing Implementation Plan.

"Public-private partnerships are crucial to this strategic approach," Mfeka says.

"A number of private role players already operate within the City providing social housing. Working together with these private developers, the City will be better able to meet the increasing demand for quality low income housing."

The City has committed

to fast-tracking development approval requirements and providing the bulk infrastructure services required for driving development. Last October, the City invited private partners to submit proposals for the development of 12 buildings.

In assessing the proposals, chief among the City’s considerations will be the investment to be made in developing the buildings; the number of high-density units to be developed in the building; the cost of rentals to be charged given the City’s priority for the provision of accommodation for low-income households and students; the degree of skills development to take place through artisanal training in the construction phase; and the number of jobs created and skills transferred during and after the development.

Seri’s Wilson agrees on the need for incentivising more partnerships and adds a few riders. "A lot of property owners in the inner city are fabulously rich in capital."

"You don’t buy a building in the CBD without having the capital to renovate it. Property speculators and owners ought, in my view, to cater for people who currently live in the buildings they’re buying as a cost of doing business," he says.

"The amount of profit to be earned in the inner city by buying a building and renting it out is huge. People are making bags of money. The cost of providing emergency housing for people who come to live in those houses is relatively minor. And in that way, if property owners wanted to, they could completely cut out the state and the state would be happy if they did that."

Another suggestion is for investors to contribute to the cost of housing homeless people relocated from city buildings identified for regeneration.

The City does intend dealing with the criminal element rampant in the Johannesburg CBD.

"As part of our efforts to reclaim the inner city, we will continue to intensify multidisciplinary raids within hijacked buildings to fight criminal slum lords who live off the desperate need of our residents," says Mfeka. "The City is also conducting socioeconomic and needs audits of those living within those buildings in the hope of providing support."

The Johannesburg metro police has recruited 1,500 new officers to provide enhanced visible policing in the CBD. The City is also trying to identify the real owners of hijacked building to reclaim the spaces.

Where owners cannot be identified, the City will try to expropriate the buildings to use them for housing development. Cleaning up the City and providing access to economic opportunities are other goals.

Some developers watching the confrontation between the City and its poor residents suggest that a "superworkshop" be held, attended by city officials, representatives of the construction industry, architects, property firms, banks and other financial services providers, law firms and pro-poor organisations to chart a way forward.

"I would welcome such a prospect. I believe each and every representative will have something useful to offer," says Bhekisipho Twala, chairman of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company.

"It might be time to recognise that we need some energetic lateral thinking instead of trying to resurrect old and clearly unworkable plans. I would like to see a three-day workshop attended by representatives of all players where we let ideas fly and then wring every ounce of energy out of them. Let’s break down the walls and talk.

"No one believes it will be easy; emotions are tense and attitudes obdurate. But we might be surprised where talk and working together take us."