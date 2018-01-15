Herman Mashaba fires Rabelani Dagada as finance MMC

Johannesburg finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Rabelani Dagada has been fired from that position as well as suspended as a DA councillor.

Mashaba said in a statement on Monday that he had taken the decision in consultation with the DA federal executive.

He will also be laying a complaint with the council’s ethics committee and criminal charges against Dagada while disciplinary processes are under way, Mashaba said.

Mashaba said media articles appeared in 2017 in which claims of alleged activities of serious undue influence and nepotism against Dagada were made.

“At the time I immediately initiated a forensic investigation through an external company, which was concluded this Friday. The forensic investigation has found that councillor Dagada has breached the city’s code of conduct by not declaring his interests and, subsequently, conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him,” Mashaba said.

“Further to this, the forensic investigation has found councillor Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the city, and in the process acted against his sworn duty to our residents,” the mayor said.

He said it was understood from the investigation that Dagada had acted in a manner that sought directly or indirectly to benefit service providers and officials closely associated with him.

“In this process a series of events have transpired that, in my view, could not have taken place coincidentally to the exclusive benefit of these associates. An unforgivable element of the undue influence, according to the investigation, relates to the unfair treatment of officials who were pressured to authorise procurement deals to the benefit of those closely associated. I am proud to say that these officials stood firm in their convictions and refused to do what they knew was wrong,” Mashaba said.

He said the City of Joburg had initiated disciplinary action against the implicated officials, who will now face disciplinary inquiries for their role in the breaches of legislation and governance procedures.

Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for development planning, has been moved to the finance portfolio with immediate effect.