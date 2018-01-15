Fresh evidence found against Prasa’s Lucky Montana

New evidence has emerged which must be included in the police investigation of charges against Lucky Montana, the former CEO of state-owned rail agency Prasa.

The new evidence implicates a former friend and colleague of Montana, Makhensa Mabunda, DA shadow transport minister Manny de Freitas said on Monday. The party alleges that Makhensa received kickbacks of R75m to secure the deal. This meant that Lucky Montana "presided over a more extensive corrupt network at the parastatal during his tenure than initially thought", De Freitas said.

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported that Vossloh España failed to disclose payments of more than R75m to a consulting firm S-Investments. Its only director is Mabunda. The report quoted Stadler Rail spokesperson Marina Winder as denying that a R7m payment existed.

De Freitas said the new evidence on corrupt activities at Prasa under Montana emphasised the lack of progress into investigations on state capture at the entity.

Since the release of a report entitled "Derailed" by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in 2015, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and Prasa have brought the recommended investigations to a halt, he said.