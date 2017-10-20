LETTER: Joe Maswanganyi must be held accountable for his failure to address the Prasa disaster

The announcement that an interim Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board has been appointed caught me by surprise. Why has an interim board been appointed and not a proper board? The term of the last board terminated at the end of July and since then this embattled SOE (state-owned entity) has been functioning without a board for almost three months. What, then, is the function of an interim board? These are all questions I will be asking the minister of transport, Joe Maswanganyi.

Earlier this month, I wrote to the public protector asking her to investigate the minister as he had failed to appoint a new board. I believe that my letter to the public protector is still valid as the announcement on Thursday refers only to an interim board.

The failure to appoint a board has resulted in Prasa failing to table its annual reports as there is uncertainty as to whether the acting CEO can be considered the accounting authority in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). In a letter sent to Parliament, the minister claims that "Prasa aims to submit these documents for tabling in Parliament by 31 October 2017". This clear admission on the absence of an accounting authority, brings into question all other contracts such as the R57bn loan agreement it entered into with the Export and Import Bank of China to finance the development of the Moloto Rail Development Corridor.

The minister must be held accountable for his continued failure to address the disaster that is Prasa. To make matters worse, the newly appointed interim board has a chairwoman who does not have enough time to simply serve on the board. Adv Nana Makhubele currently serves as an acting judge in the Gauteng division of the High Court, and that is besides the many other hats she already wears. Although she has vast legal experience, she has no specific experience nor knowledge about transport. Besides that, she already serves as chairwoman of the Water Tribunal as well as the Tax Board.

I welcome Dr Natalie Skeepers as a board member as she is a lecturer on transportation and logistics. However, here too I question whether she will have enough time to actually serve on this board. She is already a nonexecutive director of the Film and Publication Board and the Railway Safety Regulator. The third member of the interim board, Cheryl Reddy, has no transport-related experience at all. On the other hand, Dr John Maluleke has spent 27 years of his professional working life at Transnet. An expert such as Dr Maluleke must be welcomed.

My analysis demonstrates that only one of the four interim board members will add real value to Prasa in trying to sort out the mess that it is in. I will watch with keen interest how this board will perform.

Manny de Freitas, MP

DA’s shadow minister of transport