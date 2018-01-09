Transport minister orders expedited investigation of SA’s railways

Trains running between Johannesburg and Germiston were running on a single line with delays in scheduling.

The RSR will brief the media on Wednesday on the regulator’s investigations into the level-crossing accident in the Free State and the status of the collision between two Metrorail trains in Johannesburg.

The regulator has concluded its preliminary investigation into the collision between the Shosholoza Meyl train and a truck at the Geneva level-crossing in the Free State on January 4, in which at least 18 people died. This caused the train to derail and five coaches to catch fire. The regulator concluded that the level of protection at the crossing was in line with requirements and that the driver of the truck had tested negative for alcohol.

The level-crossing is located on a gravel road that is protected by advanced warning signs and a stop sign. Furthermore, the railway line is equipped with whistle-boards on either side of the level-crossing. Maswanganyi has instructed the RSR to institute a board of inquiry to investigate the incident.

DA transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas said the collision in Germiston had, once again, shown that Prasa was unable to guarantee the safety of passengers on its trains.

"In view of these recurring accidents, there is a need to institute a comprehensive review of rail safety to ensure urgent remedial action is taken to improve rail safety. It is grossly unfair that while Prasa loses millions of rands to corruption, millions of commuters are left to grapple with a compromised and unsafe rail system," De Freitas said. "For far too long, Prasa and Minister Maswanganyi have turned a blind eye to our collapsing rail infrastructure."