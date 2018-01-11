The man accused of being the mastermind in the hijacking of a number of buildings in Johannesburg has accused the city’s mayor, Herman Mashaba, of "abusing" the justice system.

Jonathan Constable made the remarks during his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

"I’m very disappointed at someone of the calibre of Mr Mashaba. He has been making irresponsible media statements‚ claiming that I am a kingpin of hijacked buildings and that I am wanted in other provinces‚" Constable said.

He was arrested, he said, while trying to track down the rightful owner of two buildings he is accused of hijacking.

Constable faces charges of theft and fraud‚ together with co-accused Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Okwebi.

Constable and Khathide are applying for bail‚ while Okwebi has indicated he will be making representations.

The trio were all smiles as they approached the dock from the holding cells. They looked at the public gallery and waved at their supporters‚ who had arrived in court long before proceedings began.

During his bail application‚ Constable told the court he was a deputy director of a union known as the National Immigrants Council of SA.

The well-spoken Constable also told the court that he held a national diploma in industrial psychology. He said he had many previous convictions‚ including robbery‚ fraud and reckless driving.

The bail hearing continues.