Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will on Monday embark on a collection blitz in a bid to retrieve just under R1bn from more than 2‚000 businesses that have failed to pay for municipal services.

The collection blitz‚ according to the City of Johannesburg‚ is a joint intervention between City Power and the Revenue Shared Services Centre to collect arrears amounts owed to the city by businesses across the seven regions — excluding the areas that are supplied with electricity by Eskom.

"We are committed to bringing the rule of law back into the city‚ and ensuring those who can afford to pay for our services‚ do so," Mashaba said.

"This is money which is crucial to the provision of services in our city‚ particularly our poorest residents‚ and to reduce pressure on those currently paying."

The mayor will be joined by, among others, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s newly appointed chief‚ David Tembe; the head of the city’s group forensics investigative department‚ Gen Shadrack Sibiya; and the city’s head of legal services‚ Isaac Mogashoa.