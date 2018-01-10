The SACP in Gauteng has called for the removal of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ accusing him of harassing the poor with his raids on buildings and businesses in the city.

The party said Mashaba displays a poor understanding and "absolute ignorance" of his role as mayor by "subjecting poor people who live in hijacked buildings to unnecessary harassment and arrests for occupying buildings that are hijacked by organised syndicates".

"His attention-seeking charade has proven yet again that Mashaba lacks the basic requirements that should be expected from someone who occupies an important position of mayor‚ especially in such a complex metro municipality‚" the SACP said on Wednesday.

"Instead of conducting thorough investigations into the real criminals who have stolen buildings in the city centre‚ Mashaba, in his true ignorant style, targeted the most vulnerable residents of Johannesburg. In his desperate rush to grab headlines and prop up his publicity‚ Mashaba conducted a raid under the guise of collecting revenue from businesses that apparently owe the city and ended up arresting innocent people."