Zuma’s announcement of judicial commission is even more reason for him to resign, SACP says
There is even more reason for President Jacob Zuma to resign after he announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ the SACP says.
The party said late on Tuesday that a commission presented a potential conflict for Zuma.
"It would be inappropriate for the President to decide the terms of reference for an investigation on allegations he is implicated [in]‚" the SACP said in a statement.
"The situation reaffirms the correctness of the March 2017 decision of the SACP that it was time for President Zuma to resign in the best interests of the ANC‚ the alliance and the people of SA as a whole."
The SACP was sceptical about Zuma’s motives‚ even though it welcomed the establishment of the commission.
"Just two days after the 54th national conference of the ANC last month resolved that the matter must be expedited‚ President Zuma appealed the December 14 2017 judgment of the North Gauteng High Court ordering him to appoint the commission within 30 days‚" the party said.
"The appeal was a clear contradiction of the mandate to expedite the matter. The President’s conduct delaying the appointment of the commission would have further prevailed had it not been [for] mounting public pressure."
DA leader Mmusi Maimane cautiously welcomed Zuma’s decision to appoint the judicial commission, saying the announcement was overdue.
"The DA welcomes the eventual decision by President Jacob Zuma‚ after all his efforts to delay have failed‚ to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture‚ as per the public protector’s State of Capture report‚" Maimane said in a statement.
"Zuma deserves no credit for this decision. His hand has been forced‚ as he knew he had no further avenue for delay."
He said the announcement of the commission of inquiry "does not let Jacob Zuma off the hook" and that the DA would closely watch developments around the commission over the next 180 days.
The DA wants the commission’s terms of reference to include:
• The activities of the Gupta family and its relationship with Zuma and his family,
• All dealings of Gupta-linked companies with the state‚ including all state-owned enterprises,
• The capture of state institutions‚ including the South African Revenue Service‚ the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks, and
• All allegations mentioned in the public protector’s report on state capture.
Maimane pointed out that Zuma was still the subject of legal scrutiny after the High Court in Pretoria recently rejected his legal challenge to the public protector’s state capture report‚ which had called for a commission of inquiry to be established.
Maimane added: "The court unanimously found that Zuma’s conduct in trying to block the release of the State of Capture report was an ‘abuse of judicial process’ and an attempt to ‘stymie the fulfilment of a constitutional obligation by the Office of the Public Protector’. He must be held accountable for such conduct."
