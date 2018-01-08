President Jacob Zuma’s future as the leader of the country must be dealt with thoroughly by the ANC’s new national executive committee, and there should be "no place for vendettas and vindictiveness"‚ the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says.

The call by the association came amid a growing push for Zuma to resign and for newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the reins, after he narrowly beat his contender, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, at the party’s elective conference in December.

"The national executive committee of the ANC must be given the opportunity to deal with this matter — as it should with all other issues that it needs to address — in a manner that will forge unity and the effectiveness execution of policy‚" MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said on Monday.

"We therefore‚ especially‚ call for unnecessary divisive pressure with regards to the future of President Jacob Zuma as president of the Republic of SA to be avoided."

In 2017, various allies and partners of the ANC‚ including veterans‚ and the ANC’s alliance partners called for Zuma to resign in the wake of his Cabinet reshuffles, which resulted in former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former higher education and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande sacked from their positions without consultation.

At the weekend‚ ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe criticised members of the ANC who had been saying Zuma would stay in his position as the head of state until 2019.

In contrast‚ at a rally of the ANC Youth League in April 2017‚ Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane assured supporters that Zuma was going nowhere until his term of office came to an end.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said: "Attacks on President Jacob Zuma have never been attacks on him as an individual but they are particularly driven by the intention to divide the ANC. That intention is to eventually bring out a situation where the ANC would lose political power."

The ANC is expected to hold its NEC meeting this week and on the agenda will be Zuma’s future as president of the country.