This stands in contrast to President Jacob Zuma’s statement at the ANC’s national conference‚ where he called for the party to expel members who take the mother body to court.

Zuma had a torrid 2017 in South Africa’s courts‚ culminating in the Constitutional Court ruling that parliament had not properly held him to account after a 2016 ruling that found Zuma had failed to uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution.

Nzimande also criticised Zuma for appealing the high court’s ruling‚ also in December‚ stating that he must institute a judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days.

This judge heading this commission would be chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ rather than Zuma himself.