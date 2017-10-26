A tranche of leaked Gupta e-mails show not only how kickbacks were allegedly paid‚ but also how the Guptas gained access to highly confidential draft contracts between SAP and Eskom.

The SAP-Eskom contract‚ valued at R130m‚ was for an SAP management tool that tracks purchasing‚ invoicing and payment documents.

The Guptas also managed to obtain a bid by SAP to provide commercial software for use in the South African public service.

SAP's investigation has so far cleared one employee, while formal disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against three others.

"To date, the investigation has determined that, between December 2014 and November 2016, SAP concluded two contracts for the sale of software to Transnet and two contracts for the sale of software to Eskom, each with the assistance of an entity currently understood to have been Gupta-related," SAP said.

"In connection with these four contracts, SAP provided software and received revenue totalling approximately R660m, and paid commissions to entities currently understood to be Gupta-related totalling approximately R94m.

"The amounts actually paid to the third parties totalled approximately R107m because, by contract, each commission payment included an amount of VAT [value added tax] for taxes due on the receipt of the funds."

As promised in July, SAP said it would publish findings of the Baker McKenzie investigation once completed.

"Since the investigation is still ongoing, and in deference to ongoing investigations of the US Department of Justice and the Securities [and] Exchange Commission, SAP cannot provide further details currently. It is SAP’s intention to release complete findings at the end of the investigation.

"As a global company with a commitment to integrity and compliance, the past three months have been humbling for us," SAP executive board member Adaire Fox-Martin said in the statement.

"The allegations of wrongdoing in our South African business have had a profound impact on our employees, customers and partners, and on the South African public — and we apologise wholeheartedly for this."

The SAP investigation will also look into, among other allegations‚ whether Gupta-linked company CAD House received multimillion-rand kickbacks for helping SAP secure contracts with Transnet.

CAD House is owned by President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and businesses within the Guptas’ Sahara Group.

SAP executive board member Adaire Fox-Martin said the past three months had been “humbling” for the company.

The company said it had voluntarily disclosed the situation in its South African business to US authorities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US and the UK’s Serious Fraud Office are investigating claims of money laundering through bank accounts and various firms connected to the Gupta family.

