Fikile Mbalula urges banks, private security industry to fight heists

Briefing the police portfolio committee, Mbalula said more than 2.1-million crimes had been captured in the statistics. He said this was a bid to make the South African Police Service (SAPS) more accountable to civilians.

The minister lamented the increase in some of the more violent crime categories.

Mbalula said that while police should shoulder some blame for the rise in the number of cash-in-transit heists, he said banks and security companies did not invest enough in state-of-the-art vehicles and equipment to fight the crime.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre and banks "must invest in better equipment and communicate better with SAPS. Banks must return to the dye that helped slow down the cash-in-transit [heists]. I am told that banks stopped using orange dye because of costs and that is unacceptable," said Mbalula.

Acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba told committee members that the majority of police officers were working hard to fight crime, but capacity challenges often undermined their efforts.

"We cannot do this work on our own. We are very concerned about the violent nature of crime. SA is angry and people’s lives are being lost for a mere difference. We can’t deal with so many murders in a country," said Mothiba.

The Institute for Security Studies said the police were not coping with crime, despite an increase of almost 50% to the police budget since 2011-12, to as much as R87bn.

Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten said the statistics showed that crimes on the rise (murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances) were those that were most likely to be committed with firearms.

She said these had increased for the fifth year running.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said the alarming crime figures were worsened by factors including "chronic undertraining, under-staffing, underresourcing and underequipping".

EFF spokesman and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said SA’s high levels of crime signified inhumane conditions of unemployment and poverty "in a country of First World proportions of wealth".

magubanek@businesslive.co.za