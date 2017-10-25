National

Fikile Mbalula urges banks, private security industry to fight heists

25 October 2017 - 05:54 Khulekani Magubane
Money trail: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants banks to return to using dyed notes to help stem the rise in cash-in-transit heists. Picture: SUPPLIED
Money trail: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants banks to return to using dyed notes to help stem the rise in cash-in-transit heists. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged the banking sector and the private security industry to invest more resources to fight cash-in-transit crime, which has spiked in recent years.

Mbalula released the crime statistics for April 2016 to March 2017 in Parliament on Tuesday. Cash-in-transit heists fell consistently between 2008 (394) and 2013 (145) but are on an upward trend once again (152) after a low of 119 in 2014-15.

Murder was up to 19,016 in the 2015-16 financial year, an increase of 343 from the previous year. Attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstance also increased. Sexual offences and assault with grievous bodily harm were captured as having decreased.

Gun Free SA says stronger gun laws led to murder rate dropping in decade to 2010

New crime statistics show that the murder rate rose 1.8% in the year to March, with GFSA saying up to 21 people are killed each day with a gun
National
15 hours ago

Briefing the police portfolio committee, Mbalula said more than 2.1-million crimes had been captured in the statistics. He said this was a bid to make the South African Police Service (SAPS) more accountable to civilians.

The minister lamented the increase in some of the more violent crime categories.

Mbalula said that while police should shoulder some blame for the rise in the number of cash-in-transit heists, he said banks and security companies did not invest enough in state-of-the-art vehicles and equipment to fight the crime.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre and banks "must invest in better equipment and communicate better with SAPS. Banks must return to the dye that helped slow down the cash-in-transit [heists]. I am told that banks stopped using orange dye because of costs and that is unacceptable," said Mbalula.

Acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba told committee members that the majority of police officers were working hard to fight crime, but capacity challenges often undermined their efforts.

"We cannot do this work on our own. We are very concerned about the violent nature of crime. SA is angry and people’s lives are being lost for a mere difference. We can’t deal with so many murders in a country," said Mothiba.

The Institute for Security Studies said the police were not coping with crime, despite an increase of almost 50% to the police budget since 2011-12, to as much as R87bn.

Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten said the statistics showed that crimes on the rise (murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances) were those that were most likely to be committed with firearms.

She said these had increased for the fifth year running.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said the alarming crime figures were worsened by factors including "chronic undertraining, under-staffing, underresourcing and underequipping".

EFF spokesman and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said SA’s high levels of crime signified inhumane conditions of unemployment and poverty "in a country of First World proportions of wealth".

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Discovery Life releases breakdown of deaths by province

KZN is noted for its high heart-related conditions; Cape Town is more associated with cancer; and in Gauteng, it’s afflictions of the nervous ...
National
15 hours ago

SA suffers fewer contact crimes, but murder is on the rise

Crime stats paint a mixed picture of progress in fighting the most serious categories of crime, and minister Fikile Mbalula says aggravated robbery ...
National
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s power not absolute, court told
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa in firing line in latest probe ...
National
3.
Court ruling on political party funding ‘no bar ...
National
4.
Students were better off in 1980s, says ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Gun Free SA says stronger gun laws led to murder rate dropping in decade to 2010
National

Discovery Life releases breakdown of deaths by province
National / Health

SA suffers fewer contact crimes, but murder is on the rise
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.