The fiscal path the budget statement presents clearly cannot be sustained

This represent a fundamental shift away from the budgeting framework SA has been accustomed to since 1994, and it will have negative consequences for how markets react — including potential credit-ratings downgrades.

Revenue shortfall

For the first time since the 2009 global financial crisis, there is an under-collection of R50.8bn, which was bigger than the market consensus of R40bn. All categories of tax revenue disappointed, with a material decline in personal income tax and value added tax (VAT). With weak growth and rising unemployment persisting in SA, the outlook remains challenging on tax collections.

For the first time since the budget expenditure ceiling was introduced in the 2014 fiscal year, it has been breached, to the tune of R3.9bn, mainly as a result of bailouts for South African Airways (SAA) and the South African Post Office (Sapo). This will be viewed negatively by ratings agencies.

The evidence of fiscal consolidation was expressed by maintaining the ceiling. However, breaching it indicates a lack of discipline on the expenditure side, with spending growing at a pace of more than 7% year on year. It is proposed that National Health Insurance (NHI), a new expenditure item, be financed through adjustments to medical tax credit.

Wage bill

Compensation to public-service workers has grown more quickly than the overall budget over the past eight years, and accounted for 35% of consolidated expenditure in 2016-17, up from 33% in 2008-09. Although detail on the public-sector headcount was provided, it did not reflect the promise of consolidation introduced by previous ministers of finance.