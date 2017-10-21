National

Eskom fires Koko inquiry case presenter

Footage shows case presenter Sebetja Matsaung engaged in a heated exchange with Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha

21 October 2017 - 11:39 Kyle Cowan
This screenshot from a video shows inquiry evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung being restrained in an altercation with Financial Mail Deputy Editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha. Picture: SUPPLIED
This screenshot from a video shows inquiry evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung being restrained in an altercation with Financial Mail Deputy Editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha. Picture: SUPPLIED

The case presenter in the disciplinary hearing of suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko has been fired by the power utility after an altercation with a journalist.

Sebetja Matsaung engaged in a heated exchange with Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Friday evening after the hearing adjourned.

Eskom issued a statement on Saturday after a video of the altercation emerged. The footage shows Matsaung being physically restrained from attacking Mantshantsha while shouting derogatory terms and expletives at the journalist.

"Eskom condemns Matsaung’s behaviour in the strongest terms possible. We wish to convey our unreserved apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred‚" the statement read.

Meanwhile the hearing‚ which was due to continue on Monday‚ has been postponed until a new evidence leader can be appointed.

"We anticipate this will take up to three days to finalise‚" the statement concluded.

Koko is facing six charges in relation to his alleged failure to properly declare a conflict of interest after it emerged his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a director and shareholder of a company that netted close to R1-billion in contracts from Eskom during her tenure at the firm.

He allegedly used his influence as head of generation to channel the contracts to the company‚ Impulse International.

The hearing had been due to continue until 9.30pm on Friday, but was adjourned shortly after 6pm when both parties agreed to release Annemari Krugel, an investigator from chartered accounting firm Nkonki Inc who was brought on board by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, the law firm hired by Eskom.

Eskom evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung then had no further witnesses to call.

On Thursday, Krugel had led more than three hours of evidence on her fact-finding processes, who she had spoken to, and how she and her team had arrived at their conclusions.

You see me sweet and smiling and you think I am a n**i? I will take it out now, boss, the African way. Come and smile like a little f*ggot.

On Friday, she was called again – this time in relation to a probe she had conducted into a whistleblower report on other alleged misconduct by Koko. That report had been handed to former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

An hour and a half or so into questioning by Matsaung, Adv Frans Barrie SC, representing Koko, objected and said the lawyer was asking Krugel about events of which she did not have direct knowledge.

At this point, Matsaung first asked for time to be instructed by Wawa Xaluva, Eskom’s acting legal head, but on resumption requested an adjournment until Monday as he had no other witnesses to call.

Shortly thereafter, the situation became tense.

Journalists from Fin24, ANN7 and Engineering News approached Matsaung to speak to him about the events of the evening.

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha joined the group and asked a question, which led to Matsaung losing his temper. He shouted that he was "not talking to" Mantshantsha and threatened to assault the journalist physically.

"You see me sweet and smiling and you think I am a n**i? I will take it out now, boss, the African way. Come and smile like a little f*ggot," the lawyer said.

"I will take it out now, I don’t need the law ... I will sort it out man to man," he added.

He threw other derogatory comments Mantshantsha’s way and had to be restrained by Sunday Times journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika.

TimesLIVE could not clarify the initial comments that led to the outburst.

TimesLIVE

Koko signed off on questionable Impulse deal himself

Business Day has obtained a copy of a confidential 'sole source justification' memo signed by Koko on October 26 2015, five months before his ...
National
2 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Eskom should learn spin needs a small amount of truth

The inefficient governance of South Africa's state-owned enterprises is largely to blame for the loss of public confidence in these companies
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Eskom is rotten to the core

McKinsey’s reputation and global standing may be just as much at risk as those of KPMG
Opinion
12 days ago

The monopoly Eskom enjoys allows it to restrict growth of competition

Nuclear has a serious competitor and cost analysis favours renewables if the nation commits to this route, writes Colin Wood
Opinion
18 days ago

How corrupt power captured Eskom and helped pull the plug on growth

The usual suspects have been named but a parliamentary inquiry will hopefully shine a light on all dirty tricks
Opinion
1 month ago

