Eskom fires Koko inquiry case presenter

On Friday, she was called again – this time in relation to a probe she had conducted into a whistleblower report on other alleged misconduct by Koko. That report had been handed to former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

An hour and a half or so into questioning by Matsaung, Adv Frans Barrie SC, representing Koko, objected and said the lawyer was asking Krugel about events of which she did not have direct knowledge.

At this point, Matsaung first asked for time to be instructed by Wawa Xaluva, Eskom’s acting legal head, but on resumption requested an adjournment until Monday as he had no other witnesses to call.

Shortly thereafter, the situation became tense.

Journalists from Fin24, ANN7 and Engineering News approached Matsaung to speak to him about the events of the evening.

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha joined the group and asked a question, which led to Matsaung losing his temper. He shouted that he was "not talking to" Mantshantsha and threatened to assault the journalist physically.

"You see me sweet and smiling and you think I am a n**i? I will take it out now, boss, the African way. Come and smile like a little f*ggot," the lawyer said.

"I will take it out now, I don’t need the law ... I will sort it out man to man," he added.

He threw other derogatory comments Mantshantsha’s way and had to be restrained by Sunday Times journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika.

TimesLIVE could not clarify the initial comments that led to the outburst.

TimesLIVE