Eskom lawyer lays into journalist at Koko inquiry

An unexpected end to proceedings and an angry, expletive-laden outburst on Friday evening cut short day three of the disciplinary inquiry into allegations levelled against suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

Koko is facing six charges in relation to his alleged failure to properly declare a conflict of interest after it emerged his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a director and shareholder of a company that netted close to R1-billion in contracts from Eskom during her tenure at the firm.

He allegedly used his influence as head of generation to channel the contracts to the company‚ Impulse International.

The hearing had been due to continue until 9.30pm on Friday, but was adjourned shortly after 6pm when both parties agreed to release Annemari Krugel, an investigator from chartered accounting firm Nkonki Inc who was brought on board by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, the law firm hired by Eskom.

Eskom evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung then had no further witnesses to call.

On Thursday, Krugel had led more than three hours of evidence on her fact-finding processes, who she had spoken to, and how she and her team had arrived at their conclusions.