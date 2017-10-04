National

ELECTRICITY

Councils to lobby for their energy goals

Municipalities want to be able to buy and distribute renewable energy

04 October 2017 - 05:49 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Municipalities want to be able to buy and distribute renewable energy as part of cost-cutting efforts and are to mount a lobbying campaign to achieve their energy goals.

They plan to take this route after abandoning court action in which they would have sought a declaratory order reaffirming their authority and responsibilities in providing power to residents.

Councils and Eskom are locked in a debt dispute, with the power utility threatening to by-pass municipalities by providing electricity to residents directly.

The departments of public enterprises and co-operative governance will hold meetings with Eskom this week to discuss potential long-term legal reforms that will empower councils to provide electricity directly to residents.

Nhlanhla Ngidi, the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga’s) specialist for electricity and energy municipal infrastructure services, said in Parliament on Tuesday that he would meet with the directors-general of co-operative governance and public enterprises in Cape Town.

Salga, Eskom and the two departments would hold further meetings in Pretoria.

They would meet to get clarity on reticulation, street lighting, compound interest and a lack of tariff parity, said Ngidi.

Ngidi said municipalities were considering lobbying, through Salga, to buy and own renewable energy and energy infrastructure to allow them to provide electricity efficiently.

"Small-scale, embedded generation legislative changes are urgently needed," he said.

Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent acting CEO Ntandazo Vimba said the agency offered to assist councils that distributed electricity. A committee that included the energy regulator and other parties "was established as an institutional vehicle for the strategy’s roll-out", said Vimba. However, this did not get past the pilot phase because of a lack of funding.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

The monopoly Eskom enjoys allows it to restrict growth of competition

Nuclear has a serious competitor and cost analysis favours renewables if the nation commits to this route, writes Colin Wood
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom has role to play in energy transition

Unbundling and apportioning a fair share of its debt per asset is the first step in managing its legacy assets, writes Steve Lennon
Opinion
1 day ago

Government deliberately vague on renewables policy

Richard Halsey: Surely, we can now use the situation of surplus electricity to alleviate energy poverty?
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Finance committee asks about legality of bail-out
National
2.
Call for urgent reopening of colleges for teachers
National / Education
3.
Fix auditing crisis — Manuel
National
4.
Drop in toll road projects ‘a victory for ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom has role to play in energy transition
Opinion

Damning report: civil engineers warn public works at risk
National

Tshwane metro spends most on council services per resident
National

Salga cites municipal debt talks as a success despite unpaid power bills
National

North West municipalities avoid power interruptions through Eskom agreements
National

Eastern Cape tries to find a solution to municipalities’ outstanding Eskom bills
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.