Salga cites municipal debt talks as a success despite unpaid power bills

Debt-repayment talks with Eskom on behalf of municipalities have been cited as one of the successes of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in its annual report tabled in Parliament.

Eskom is owed billions in unpaid power bills by local councils, most of which are in financial distress. The power utility has used scheduled electricity cuts as a bargaining chip and as a means to get municipalities to the negotiating table to settle their debts.

Salga said in its report for the 2016-17 financial year that in an effort to seek resolution to the municipal debt-repayment crisis, it had convened a forum with Eskom, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

Further meetings between Eskom and the various stakeholders were held to discuss the historical debts owed to and by municipalities, as well as key structural and technical issues that worsened municipal debt, Salga said.