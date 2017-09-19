North West municipalities avoid power interruptions through Eskom agreements

Six municipalities in the North West Province seem to have made a breakthrough with Eskom to avoid facing scheduled interruptions to their power — a consequence of defaulting on their debt to Eskom.

Eskom announced that the local municipalities of Ditsabotla, Lekwa-Teemane, Mamusa, Naledi, Tswaing, Kgetlengrivier have all avoided scheduled interruptions to their electricity due to start on Thursday and run through to next week Wednesday.

Combined, the province’s defaulting municipalities owe Eskom about R1bn. Eskom has stressed that the measure of interrupting power provision to indebted municipalities was a last resort for councils that repeatedly defaulted on their commitments.

North West provincial treasury spokesperson Kesalopa Gill told Business Day the province developed catch-up plans for arrears amounts and municipalities had to honour them by September 8, which they did.

"A total amount of R27.1m was paid by the affected municipalities on or before September 8 in line with Eskom catch-up plan agreement. It was further agreed that municipalities will continue to pay the current account as soon as it becomes due and payable to Eskom."

Gill said that in return for the concession, Eskom also expects proof of the settlement of the current account supplied to the provincial treasury and the provincial Department of Local Government and Human Settlements monthly.

"In the event that a municipality owes Eskom monies in excess of 30 days, the necessary repayment schedule will be determined and agreement to this effect will be entered into between the accounting officer and Eskom," Gill said.

"A copy of the signed agreement, repayment schedule, as well as the catch-up plan are to be tabled in the municipal council ... whereafter a council resolution will be forwarded to MECs for local government and human settlement, finance, economy and enterprise development, and Eskom."

She said municipalities acknowledged that failure to adhere to these commitments would result in disciplinary proceedings against authorities in the municipality in terms of Sections 172 and 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Eskom’s group executive for customer services Ayanda Noah said in a statement that the utility’s negotiations with the relevant municipalities in the North West yielded "mutually acceptable agreements" to avoid scheduled interruptions. "We hope the municipalities honour their commitments to ensure continuous supply of electricity," she said. "However, should they renege, we reserve the right to re-start the interruptions without further notice."

Another 12 municipalities in Limpopo, Northern Cape and the Free State are still in the dark as to whether they can avoid the cut-offs and face the risk of interruptions starting next week Wednesday.