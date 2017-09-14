On Thursday, senior Eastern Cape Treasury officials were locked in meetings with leaders of Raymond Mhlaba municipality to find an amicable solution to their escalating electricity bill.

The municipality covers Alice‚ Fort Beaufort‚ Bedford‚ Adelaide, and other towns, and is one of three municipalities in the province that is in arrears with Eskom. The power utility has threatened to interrupt power to the local authorities from Friday.

Eskom provincial spokesperson Zama Mpondwana previously said the interruptions would take place from 6am to 8am and from 5pm to 7.30pm on Mondays to Fridays‚ and from 8.30am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Combined, the three municipalities — with Inxuba Yethemba (Cradock and surrounding areas) and Walter Sisulu (Aliwal North and surrounding areas) — owe Eskom more than R125m, dating back to July 2010.

Treasury spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise said: "[The Eastern Cape Treasury] confirms its attendance as part of the delegation to meet with Eskom as requested by Raymond Mhlaba local municipality. The department has an advisory and support responsibility to the municipality‚ hence it will be part of the meeting."