Busisiwe Mkhwebane to probe refurbishment of Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall

04 October 2017 - 17:51 Staff Writers
Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN.
Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an "own-initiative" investigation into the refurbishment of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

Slain Umzimkhulu councillor Sindiso Magaqa, who was gunned down in July and succumbed to his injuries in September, had raised concerns about the project with the municipality’s executive committee, after the budget ballooned from R4m to R37m.

Announcing the probe of allegations of maladministration, corruption and imprudent use of public funds, Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Cleopatra Mosana, said on Wednesday that the public protector had met Umzimkhulu mayor Mphuthumi Mpabanga and municipal manager Zweliphantsi Sikhosana.

They had resolved that no more public money would be spent on the refurbishment until she concluded her investigation — expected before year-end.

There has been a spate of murders of councillors in the area, and Mosana said in Wednesday’s statement: "The public protector condemns the violence and the killing of councillors, which is alleged to be linked to the project, and hopes that the law enforcement agencies are doing their best to ensure that the law takes its course."

