National

DA’s state capture inquiry application is on hold

29 September 2017 - 10:51 Claudi Mailovich
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The DA’s application to compel President Jacob Zuma to institute the public protector’s remedial action, and institute a commission of inquiry into state capture, has been stayed, pending the finalisation of the review.

Judge Motsamai Makume said it would not be in the interests of justice to compel the president to implement the remedial actions, before a review is completed.

He did say, however, that it would be in the interests of justice to grant the president a stay of execution.

The DA asked the High Court to force Zuma to comply with former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report‚ even though Zuma is in the process of challenging it in court.

The DA argued that Madonsela’s remedial action should be implemented — unless Zuma applies for a stay of execution and it is granted, or interdicts the remedial aftion, which he has not done.

Zuma filed only a counterapplication in response to the DA’s application, in which he asks for a stay of execution pending a review of the report.

Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

The DA also asked for a declaratory order that the president had acted inconsistently with the Constitution in not complying with the remedial action.

Firms bear brunt, but Jacob Zuma escapes public quest for justice

KPMG and Bell Pottinger scandals expose the underbelly of implicated organisations while the main culprits elude justice, writes Kris Dobie
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: SAA gets bail-out to repay ...
National
2.
Politics is adding to hurdles facing Reserve ...
National
3.
UJ’s Roy Marcus resigns as chair of council after ...
National / Education
4.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom suspends Anoj Singh, ...
National

Related Articles

DA’s state capture inquiry application is on hold
National

The fragility of reputations: a lesson from Bell Pottinger
Opinion

TWEET OF THE WEEK: The ANC presidency is a trap
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.