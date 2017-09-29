DA’s state capture inquiry application is on hold

The DA’s application to compel President Jacob Zuma to institute the public protector’s remedial action, and institute a commission of inquiry into state capture, has been stayed, pending the finalisation of the review.

Judge Motsamai Makume said it would not be in the interests of justice to compel the president to implement the remedial actions, before a review is completed.

He did say, however, that it would be in the interests of justice to grant the president a stay of execution.

The DA asked the High Court to force Zuma to comply with former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report‚ even though Zuma is in the process of challenging it in court.

The DA argued that Madonsela’s remedial action should be implemented — unless Zuma applies for a stay of execution and it is granted, or interdicts the remedial aftion, which he has not done.

Zuma filed only a counterapplication in response to the DA’s application, in which he asks for a stay of execution pending a review of the report.

Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

The DA also asked for a declaratory order that the president had acted inconsistently with the Constitution in not complying with the remedial action.