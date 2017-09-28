SA fails to cash in on population shifts, report shows

The potential for a demographic dividend arises when a country experiences a long-term increase in its working-age ratio, which is the percentage of its population that is of working age (15-64 years). With more labour resources available for production and fewer resources (at least in relative terms) required for taking care of the young and elderly, there is potential for a substantial stimulus to economic growth.

This occurred in six East Asian economies, namely China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand and, to a lesser extent, six Latin American economies, namely Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

The report notes that South Africa’s rate of population growth slowed from an average of 2,6% per year in the 1960s and 1970s to 1,5% in 2010–17. There were long-term declines in mortality and fertility rates and the working-age ratio increased from 55% in 1960 to 65% in 2010. These changes reflect a demographic transition with the potential to generate a demographic dividend. A higher working-age ratio results in more labour resources becoming available to devote to production

However, the Statistics SA report observes that “there is extensive statistical and other evidence that the supporting conditions needed to maximise the potential benefits of demographic transition have been sadly lacking in SA”. Insufficient progress has been made in addressing the legacy of apartheid.

Importantly, SA has suffered high unemployment for many years with 9.3-million people unemployed in the first half of 2017 (or a 36.5% unemployment rate on the expanded definition). The skills profile of the population has also seen little improvement since 2008, undermining the potential benefits of a larger working-age population.

In this context, “a demographic transition, in the form of a growing working-age population, could become a curse rather than a blessing”, because it could translate into an army of unemployed youth and significantly higher social risks and tensions.

The report also noted that SA’s economic performance had not provided the conditions for its demographic transition to produce a demographic dividend. Obstacles to an improvement in economic growth include the destabilising effects of poverty and inequality; widespread corruption and other forms of poor governance; and inadequate public-sector education and healthcare.

Furthermore, the opportunity for a second demographic dividend in the form of higher savings and investment and a further boost to economic growth, seemed equally elusive.

Relatively prosperous, employed and well-educated white people had achieved dividends, demographic and otherwise, and there had been a rapid catch-up among Indians and Asians, but “a stubbornly failing demographic dividend” among coloured and black African people. This persisted despite a successful demographic transition.

The report noted that given “the absence of a demographic dividend for 90% of the population, namely black Africans and coloureds, a demographic disaster is in the making.

“SA’s demographic opportunity is the transition from a working-age ratio of 57% in 1985 to 65% today. It may not go any higher. The demographic transition has not provided a demographic dividend nationally, and if anything can be done to salvage a portion of the country’s potential dividend for the future, it must be implemented now and with the utmost urgency,” the report concluded.