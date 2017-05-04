THABANG MOTSOHI: Building a capable and efficient state is vital to halt growing inequality

The apartheid legacy was profoundly challenging and massive in material terms. The ANC-led democratic state was confronted with:

• reducing racialised unemployment, poverty and inequality,

• the comprehensive and radical transformation of the economy to better reflect the country’s demographic profile,

• the creation of a just and inclusive society in which the consciousness for social justice is the norm,

• an economy that was in junk status and burdened with crippling debt that was accumulated by the apartheid regime,

• legitimate expectations from those who were previously excluded that the new democratic dispensation would bring immediate and better prospects for them, and

• the progressive consolidation and realisation of the democracy and society envisaged in our Constitution

Under these circumstances, the ANC-led government had a moral obligation to respond to these challenges through a comprehensive set of social welfare grants and other benefits, such as rolling out free housing, access to electricity and water, in order to mitigate the crippling effects of poverty and inequality.

However, the ability to sustain this vital commitment had to be underpinned by a healthy and growing financial position of the state. Therefore, implementing fiscal discipline and reducing our national debt, which was limiting expenditure allocations, was indeed top priority.

Building a strong, credible and competent Treasury and South African Revenue Service was a compelling and urgent need. This was not an easy policy and strategy to execute but ultimately we managed to reduce our budget deficit from 4.5% of GDP in 1994 to a surplus of 1.0% in 2008. Government debt also fell from 43% of GDP in 1994 to 27% in 2009.