Gary Player‚ the designer of the original golf course at the Soweto Country Club‚ will re-design the course at no cost as part of a refurbishment of the facility‚ City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday.

The re-design is due to begin by the end of the year.

Player’s involvement is in addition to the initial funding sourced with the help of the Sunshine Tour‚ European Tour, as well as various other private sponsors‚ to refurbish the club. Mashaba said the Mayoral Golf Day hosted by the city last month raised R1m‚ "proceeds of which will be donated to the refurbishment of the Soweto Country Club".

The project has already seen the building of a new club house‚ a new practice facility‚ a conference centre‚ and a fence constructed along two boundaries of the golf course itself. The existing storage facility will be turned into a fully operational pro-shop and a South African Golf Development Board Academy‚ named after Rivonia Trialist‚ apartheid activist and avid golfer‚ Andrew Mlangeni.

Mashaba said: "This will benefit the residents of Soweto‚ as well as [those] from surrounding areas, and will go a long way towards creating business and job opportunities‚ as well as access to major sporting codes and tournaments‚ such as the Joburg Open, to all our residents‚ irrespective of class."

He announced that the Joburg Open will also feature a new date and a venue on the Sunshine Tour this year. The Randpark Golf Club will be hosting the Sunshine Tour over two courses‚ between December 7 and 10, and will be tri-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour‚ European Tour and Asian Tour.

Traditionally‚ the tour was hosted at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club‚ however‚ this facility is undergoing extensive upgrades.

The field for this December’s Joburg Open will be 240‚ including 30 Asian Tour members‚ four invited amateurs‚ with the remainder shared between European Tour and Sunshine Tour players.