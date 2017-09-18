Basa awards honour dynamic business and arts partnerships

At Sunday’s 20th annual Business and Arts SA (Basa) Awards, 11 partnerships were honoured at an event attended by representatives of the business and arts community.

These awards, partnered by Hollard and Business Day, honour exceptional projects that demonstrate the positive and sustainable effect of dynamic business and arts partnerships.

Founded two decades ago as a partnership between several corporates and the Department of Arts and Culture, Basa now includes 126 business members, the creative sector, organisations in the Southern African region and a growing slate of project-specific partners.

Winners in the 2017 categories provide inspiring insights into the role the arts plays in connecting people and enabling transformation — and the ways business can support this.

"The awards this year demonstrate great partnerships and the power of ongoing sustainability. They highlight the absolute need to ensure the arts remain integral to our society — growing cultural capital and social engagement," said Basa CEO Michelle Constant.