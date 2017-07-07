UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger’s apology for an offensive social media campaign in SA is "insufficient and totally unacceptable"‚ says the Save SA campaign.

The DA wants Bell Pottinger to go beyond apologising and follow it up with action.

Bell Pottinger confirmed yesterday that it had dismissed the lead partner involved, and had suspended another partner and two employees, over accusations that it supported and aided campaigns to stir up racial division in SA through its work for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

"There has been a social media campaign that highlights the issue of economic emancipation in a way that we‚ having now seen it‚ consider to be inappropriate and offensive‚" Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson said on Thursday.

"We wish to issue a full‚ unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted‚" he said‚ adding that executives had been "misled" about the campaign.

South Africans have widely condemned the apology‚ saying it was simply not good enough.