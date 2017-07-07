“There has been a social media campaign that highlights the issue of economic emancipation in a way that we‚ having now seen it‚ consider to be inappropriate and offensive‚” Bell Pottinger chief executive James Henderson said on Thursday.

“We wish to issue a full‚ unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted‚” he said‚ adding that executives had been “misled” about the campaign.

South Africans have widely condemned the apology‚ saying it was simply not good enough.

“Bell Pottinger – acting in partnership with its client – sowed racial mistrust‚ hate and race-baiting‚ and divided society. Through its work‚ this British company has further polarized South African society and left deep scars in our social fabric‚” said a statement by the Save South Africa campaign.

“It cannot be left to hide behind spin and say it was ‘misled’. This attempted naivety is unacceptable from a company with a global history of disinformation and dirty tricks.

“We therefore demand to know who it worked with in South Africa‚ what its brief was‚ and who provided that brief – and‚ most importantly‚ who it was ‘misled’ by.”

Twitter was buzzing with reaction to the statement with #BellPottinger trending early on Friday.

Redi Tlhabi tweeted: “We remember #BellPottinger stooges who called US stooges. Cyberbullies unleashing sexist FAKE images to spread lies. YOU are captured & vile”