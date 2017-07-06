Defiant Andile Mngxitama says he will continue to attack ‘racist’ journalists

The founder and leader of Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama has defiantly said he would not back down from attacking journalists he perceived as "racist".

This is despite the South African National Editors Forum’s (Sanef’s) bid to secure an interdict protecting journalists from the group’s intimidation.

The Sanef application is due to be heard at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. It comes after the BLF held a demonstration last week outside the private home of journalist and Tiso Blackstar editor-in-large Peter Bruce and manhandled Business Day editor Tim Cohen when he went to Bruce’s home.

The group subsequently threatened a list of named journalists, accusing them of racism‚ publishing fake news and covering up "white corruption under the guise of journalism".