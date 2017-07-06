Defiant Andile Mngxitama says he will continue to attack ‘racist’ journalists
Despite Sanef’s bid to secure an interdict protecting journalists
The founder and leader of Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama has defiantly said he would not back down from attacking journalists he perceived as "racist".
This is despite the South African National Editors Forum’s (Sanef’s) bid to secure an interdict protecting journalists from the group’s intimidation.
The Sanef application is due to be heard at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. It comes after the BLF held a demonstration last week outside the private home of journalist and Tiso Blackstar editor-in-large Peter Bruce and manhandled Business Day editor Tim Cohen when he went to Bruce’s home.
The group subsequently threatened a list of named journalists, accusing them of racism‚ publishing fake news and covering up "white corruption under the guise of journalism".
It also threatened black journalists who "mimic these white agents of white monopoly capital".
It has accused mainstream media of propagating the notion of "state capture" as part of a racist conspiracy to undermine black business and radical economic transformation in general.
However, members of the BLF are widely viewed as hired runners linked to the politically connected Gupta family.
Sanef secretary-general Reggy Moalusi urged journalists around the country to stand together and show solidarity against the intimidation of their colleagues. Sanef said the BLF was harassing reporters over their coverage of state capture.
However, Mngxitama took to his Twitter account to say that those who owned the means to production in the country also owned the media, claiming that the media was fundamentally "anti-black".
"The battle to decolonise SA finds expression in the media. It’s not a small thing that the racist journalists brought in 450 lawyers. Today the BLF will face 450 lawyers of Webber Wentzel. They are hired to defend white monopoly capital. We are ready," he said.
