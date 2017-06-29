National

Business Day editor assaulted by Black First Land First

29 June 2017 - 16:35 Neo Goba
Members of Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them. Picture: LEFEDI RADEBE
Members of Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them. Picture: LEFEDI RADEBE

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was assaulted by the Black First Land First (BLF) movement on Thursday‚ the second senior editor to be targeted by the Gupta-linked BLF in a day.

Cohen‚ who has been the editor of the paper since February 2016‚ was manhandled by a group of BLF protesters outside Peter Bruce’s house in Parkview‚ Johannesburg. Bruce is the editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar‚ formerly Times Media‚ which owns TMG Digital‚ and former editor-in-chief of Business Day and Financial Mail.

Cohen was accosted on his arrival at the home‚ after hearing of the protest against Bruce. Thandiswa Yaphi‚ who is the treasurer of BLF‚ threw in a cheap shot at Cohen’s chin.

"My intention was to go to check if Peter Bruce was all right because he’s a columnist for Business Day. On my arrival‚ I innocently took out my cellphone to take a photograph of the protesters and they just went nuts," said Cohen. "The police separated us and then Peter came out so it was clear that he was okay and I decided not to inflame the situation, so I left."

Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at home for exposing Guptas

Bruce says he has no doubt that the protest could be linked to an opinion piece in Business Day in which he writes that he was targeted by the Guptas ...
National
3 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the Guptas

Nothing happens without the Gupta brothers agreeing to it. I have no doubt they approved and paid for my surveillance
Opinion
6 hours ago

Cohen said the situation was outrageous because Bruce’s Thursday’s column had only mentioned BLF leader Andile Mngxitama in passing.

The National Press Club has condemned the protests outside Bruce's home, saying "journalists should be allowed to report the news without any fear, intimidation or harassment".

“It is unacceptable that journalists are intimated at their homes. We cannot sit back and watch our colleagues being abused,” chairperson Jos Charle said in a statement.

A group of about 20 BLF members gathered outside his home‚ holding placards. They wrote "land or death" on his roller door and hurled insults at him. They also told him to pack his bags and go back to Europe‚ saying they want to occupy his home‚ which they claimed has been built on stolen land.

Bruce said he had no doubt that the protest could be linked to his opinion piece in Business Day‚ in which he wrote that he was targeted by the Gupta family for writing critical articles about them.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA demands SAA’s Myeni be removed from office ...
National
2.
SABC 8 journalist Suna Venter found dead in her ...
National
3.
Business Day editor assaulted by Black First Land ...
National
4.
Medical scheme members likely to lose their tax ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at home for exposing Guptas
National

PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the Guptas
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.