Business Day editor Tim Cohen was assaulted by the Black First Land First (BLF) movement on Thursday‚ the second senior editor to be targeted by the Gupta-linked BLF in a day.

Cohen‚ who has been the editor of the paper since February 2016‚ was manhandled by a group of BLF protesters outside Peter Bruce’s house in Parkview‚ Johannesburg. Bruce is the editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar‚ formerly Times Media‚ which owns TMG Digital‚ and former editor-in-chief of Business Day and Financial Mail.

Cohen was accosted on his arrival at the home‚ after hearing of the protest against Bruce. Thandiswa Yaphi‚ who is the treasurer of BLF‚ threw in a cheap shot at Cohen’s chin.

"My intention was to go to check if Peter Bruce was all right because he’s a columnist for Business Day. On my arrival‚ I innocently took out my cellphone to take a photograph of the protesters and they just went nuts," said Cohen. "The police separated us and then Peter came out so it was clear that he was okay and I decided not to inflame the situation, so I left."