Probe of suspended SARS executive Jonas Makwakwa has been completed

20 June 2017 - 13:55 Linda Ensor
The report by law firm Hogan Lovells on alleged irregularities by suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) executive Jonas Makwakwa has been completed and submitted to SARS, and its recommendations are being implemented, MPs were told Tuesday.

They were also told that the inquiry into the affair of SARS deputy director of law Vlok Symington - who was held hostage in his office during an attempt by the Hawks to get hold of documents related to their bid to charge former finance minister Pravin Gordhan - had also been finalised and would be attended to by SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.

SARS chief officer of strategy, communications and enforcement Hlengani Mathebula told members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance that SARS was engaged in internal disciplinary processes in relation to Makwakwa, and barring any requests for postponement, should finalise the matter in July.

The report has been submitted to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mathebula — who appeared before the committee in the place of Moyane, who was unable to attend — said SARS had no control over the criminal aspects of the case, which were in the hands of the Hawks.

In May last year the Financial Intelligence Centre reported suspect transactions amounting to R1.3m involving Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly Ann Elskie, to SARS.

Moyane was criticised for failing to act on the report, asking Hogan Lovells to investigate the matter only later in the year.

Makwakwa, who claimed the money was from a taxi and stokvel business, was suspended in September.

The committee has in the past expressed frustration over the long time it was taking to finalise the investigation but Moyane justified this on the grounds that it was complex.

While he was suspended, Makwakwa allegedly tried to interfere in the tax matter of a Durban billionaire couple, Shauwn and S’bu Mpisane.

