The disciplinary hearing of a senior public works official implicated in the controversial R246m upgrade of President Jacob Zuma’s private Nkandla residence has been postponed again.

The hearing was postponed just a few hours after the Special Investigating Unit’s chief forensic investigator‚ Mariette Amanda Dreyer‚ had started giving evidence against Department of Public Works employee Sibusiso Chonco, in Durban on Tuesday.

Chonco is the first of 10 public works officials to face disciplinary action over the Nkandla saga and his hearing‚ which had been set down for three days‚ has now been adjourned until August 7 and 8.

The department’s legal representative, Mduduzi Kulati, asked hearing chairperson advocate Thulani Khuzwayo for the hearing to be stood down for half an hour, so that he could consult with public works’ chief director for legal services, Barnie Ntlou, who made a surprise appearance.

After their meeting‚ Kulati requested from Khuzwayo that the hearing be postponed as there were "critical issues" that had been raised "regarding the way we were proceeding with the matter".

Kulati said he was not in a position to divulge those issues until he had discussed them with the state attorney.

While Khuzwayo had no objection to the manner in which the department wanted to conduct the hearing‚ he was concerned that the matter had dragged on for too long.

"My only concern is to have some sort of conclusion in this matter. We need to find some finality. It is also in the best interest of the accused to find finality. This matter has been dragging for a long time‚" he said.

Chonco’s legal representative‚ Adrian Moodley‚ did not object to the postponement.