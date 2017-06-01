"Genuinely sick" Chonco had his hearing postponed to July due to illness‚ while Dhaniram had his hearing postponed indefinitely after his legal team requested more documentation to mount their defence.

On Thursday‚ Pardesi’s legal representative‚ Adrian Moodley‚ said that several key documents — some of them "secret" — had not been included in their bundle provided by the state’s legal team. Moodley said he had not been given the full minutes‚ including the annexures‚ of the Bid Adjudication Committee meeting from June 15 2010‚ which was where a recommendation was made for a negotiated process to be used to employ Makhanya.

His client was also not given a "PA12" document‚ which contains all reasons for any decision that is made by the committee. But‚ most important‚ Moodley claims he was not given a letter‚ dated October 21 2010‚ which authorised the deviation from the prescribed tender process. This document would be crucial to Pardesi’s defence‚ said Moodley.

Even the hearing’s chairman‚ Advocate Thulani Khuzwayo‚ agreed that this final document was vital: "This document‚ if it exists‚ has very serious consequences."

While the state’s legal representative Clement Kulati said neither public works nor the Special Investigating Unit‚ which investigated allegations of wrongdoing‚ had these documents in their possession‚ Moodley promised to find them.

"We have a reasonable apprehension that we will be able to source the complete documentation. If the employer [Kulati] says he doesn’t have it‚ I can’t force him. But‚ through my instruction … the employee [Pardesi] has undertaken that we can source the documents‚" Moodley said.

He has been given until June 23 to find the documents and make them available to Kulati. Pardesi’s hearing will continue from July 18 to 20‚ with Khuzwayo insisting he didn’t want any further wrangling over outstanding documentation.

TMG Digital