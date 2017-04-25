The disciplinary hearing of a public works official accused of having a role in the Nkandla saga has been postponed to July 4-6.

Public works employee Sibusiso Chonco earlier asked for the hearing to be delayed.

Chonco’s legal representative‚ Adrian Moodley‚ argued that Chonco’s ill health meant he would not be able to defend himself adequately against the accusations.

"In my opinion the employee is genuinely sick. The employee should be afforded the opportunity to present his case at these proceedings when and if he is able to do so‚" hearing chairman advocate Thulani Khuzwayo said after almost two hours of debate on Tuesday morning.

Chonco is the first of 10 public works officials to face disciplinary action over the R246m upgrading of President Jacob Zuma’s homestead.

Moodley said Chonco was suffering from depression‚ was not able to concentrate and was heavily medicated.

Chonco had been booked off work by his doctor from March 29 to April 29, Moodley said.

