Six minutes is all it took for the second Nkandla "fall guy" to have his disciplinary hearing postponed in Durban on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Works’s Durban-based director of key accounts management‚ Rakesh Dhaniram‚ would have taken the stand to testify.

He is one of 10 department officials charged with flouting tender procedures in the R246m refurbishment to President Jacob Zuma’s homestead.

Last week‚ Sibusiso Chonco had his hearing postponed due to ill-heath.

Dhaniram would have been the second to testify. However‚ Dhaniram’s lawyer, Aslam Moolla, requested a postponement‚ saying some documents had not yet been handed over to him. Without this documentation‚ he argued‚ his client would be prejudiced.

The state’s legal representative‚ advocate Deshni Pillay‚ did not object to the postponement.