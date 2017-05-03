Nkandla hearing for public works official Rakesh Dhaniram is postponed
Six minutes is all it took for the second Nkandla "fall guy" to have his disciplinary hearing postponed in Durban on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Public Works’s Durban-based director of key accounts management‚ Rakesh Dhaniram‚ would have taken the stand to testify.
He is one of 10 department officials charged with flouting tender procedures in the R246m refurbishment to President Jacob Zuma’s homestead.
Last week‚ Sibusiso Chonco had his hearing postponed due to ill-heath.
Dhaniram would have been the second to testify. However‚ Dhaniram’s lawyer, Aslam Moolla, requested a postponement‚ saying some documents had not yet been handed over to him. Without this documentation‚ he argued‚ his client would be prejudiced.
The state’s legal representative‚ advocate Deshni Pillay‚ did not object to the postponement.
He told panel chair advocate Nhlanhla Mfeka that Dhaniram had pointed out that much of the documentation provided to and him was not relevant to the charge‚ which required a postponement.
Moolla said that included audio recordings from the Special Investigating Unit when Dhaniram was interviewed by the corruption-busting unit.
"I confirmed the adjournment by consent after liaising with my learned friend‚" said Moolla.
Mfeka granted them the indefinite postponement.
Dhaniram’s hearing was scheduled to run over three days.
The Nkandla hearings commenced in 2014 but had to be suspended following a legal dispute over whether the media should have access to the proceedings.
According to an SIU report‚ Dhaniram and Chonco flouted the open tender procedures in approving "a nominated procurement strategy for emergency building and civil works".
TMG Digital
