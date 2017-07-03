Gigaba on SAA: ‘I want that airline off my list of top priorities’

He said the message applied to all state-owned entities, and government guarantees needed to support infrastructure rather than governance lapses.

Giagaba said that as the minister of finance, he was empowered to take certain actions and had a certain time frame to explain to Parliament about the allocation and why it became a route to take.

"We have not affected the fiscal framework in any way," he said.

Treasury would provide a report at the midterm budget, he said, and it was important that SAA must finalise the appointment of a new, "competent" CEO.

SAA needed to implement a strict turnaround, which would be overseen by a task team from Treasury, Gigaba said. "There are strict conditions I am setting out in this regard."

He said that in August this year, there would be measures to strengthen the board and appoint a new chairperson. An aviation specialist would be hired prior to that.

Economists and MPs have been critical of the latest bail-out of the airline, saying the R2.3bn cash injection came with no stringent conditions imposed, and more bail-outs seemed inevitable.