Yunus Carrim says government had to bail out SAA

Government had no choice but to bail South African Airways as failing to do so would have been far worse, not just for the airline but the country as a whole, chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on finance Yunus Carrim said Sunday.

Treasury announced on Saturday that it had provided R2,3bn to SAA so it could repay its loan to Standard Chartered Bank which matured at the end of the month. Other SAA loans amounting to about R6,7bn also matured but the airline managed through negotiations to get these rolled over.

Treasury noted in a statement that had SAA defaulted on the loan repayment to the bank, this would have triggered a call on its R19bn state guarantee, "leading to an outflow from the National Revenue Fund and possibly resulting in elevated perceptions of risk related to the rest of SAA’s guaranteed debt."

Democratic Alliance deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said the fact that Standard Chartered Bank demanded that its loan be repaid indicated that the bank "has no faith in the leadership, management and strategy of South African Airways".

He added that government’s emergency funding for the mismanaged airline demonstrated it was in serious crisis. The bailout would make no difference to its cash crunch. "SAA is losing in the region of R370 million every month and is apparently scratching for cash to pay salaries," he said.

Carrim noted that government had for some while now been considering a capital injection into SAA and the need to repay the Standard Chartered Bank loan had prompted a decision sooner than anticipated. He added that the finance committee would want to know from Treasury what requirements it had imposed on SAA in return for the bailout to ensure it functioned more effectively.

"We believe that Treasury is failing in its oversight role of SAA, and we are going to be far more effective in our oversight role over Treasury and the SAA. We are to meet with them in early August when Parliament reconvenes and again in September. We are especially concerned that SAA has been losing R370m a month at the moment," Carrim said.

He urged that the SAA board be strengthened with people with the necessary aviation expertise and experience, that the position of board chairperson Dudu Myeni be reviewed, and that the SAA CEO be appointed as soon as possible. "The SAA management as a whole has to be considerably strengthened," Carrim stated. Treasury should also finalise its proposals for private sector participation in SAA as soon as possible.

The committee also wants to see the board’s turnaround strategy finalised as soon as possible.