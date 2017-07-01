The Mail & Guardian reported that SAA chairman and close Jacob Zuma confidante Dudu Myeni had missed about eight board meetings since April. This had led board members to seek legal advice on how to proceed in Myeni’s absence.

Under former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ the Treasury appointed a new SAA board in September to try to boost yet another turnaround plan for the airline.

Saturday’s statement from the National Treasury said funds had been transferred to SAA from the National Revenue Fund.

"This payment was done in terms of section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act. This section of legislation states that the (finance) minister (Malusi Gigaba) can authorise the use of funds to defray expenditure of an exceptional nature which is currently not provided for and which cannot‚ without serious prejudice to the public interest‚ be postponed to a future parliamentary appropriation of funds."

The Treasury said a default by SAA would have triggered a call on the government guarantee‚ leading to a depletion of the National Revenue Fund in any event and "possibly resulting in elevated perceptions of risk related to the rest of SAA’s guaranteed debt".

This week the Treasury said around R9-billion of SAA debt was maturing at the end of June‚ with six or seven lenders involved.

On Saturday‚ it said several options were being explored to recapitalise SAA and an update would be provided in Gigaba’s medium term budget policy statement in October. "Given the nature of the problems at SAA‚ section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act (which covers emergencies) has to be used as the last resort."

The statement added: "Government will do everything in its power to ensure that the airline’s turnaround strategy is implemented. The airline remains a strategic asset and in its role as the flag carrier it serves as an economic enabler with direct and indirect benefits across a wide range of economic activity."

SAA has been surviving by borrowing to service debt or extending loan terms — which was a major reason it spent R1.2-billion on interest payments‚ according to its latest financials.

However‚ Standard Chartered was put off by recent political developments and by policy uncertainty flagged by ratings agencies.