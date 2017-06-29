Molefe left Eskom’s employ in December last year following adverse findings made against him by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her "State of Capture" report. Molefe went on to become an ANC MP in February‚ but returned to Eskom in May following Brown’s refusal to approve a R30m pension pay-out to him.

His return to Eskom resulted in the DA and the EFF launching a High Court challenge to set aside his reinstatement. The matter will be heard in August.

Less than a month into his job at Eskom‚ Brown instructed the board of Eskom to rescind its decision to re-appoint Molefe. Eskom formally dismissed Molefe on June 2.

Graves told the court he did not agree with the suggestion by the DA and the EFF that all the issues relating to Molefe’s initial leaving of Eskom in December‚ his return in May, and his dismissal in June should be dealt with by the High Court, saying Molefe had chosen the Labour Court to have the issue of his dismissal adjudicated.

Prinsloo asked Graves why the High Court should not deal with the DA’s challenge and Molefe’s challenge to which Graves replied "for practical purposes"‚ as it would force Molefe into a forum where there were a number of parties‚ including trade unions‚ and the former public protector. It would no longer be about a dispute between an employer and employee. "This is going to take an enormously long time. He did not start the proceedings there," explained Graves.

Paul Kennedy SC‚ for the DA‚ said Molefe’s application for referral to trial should be struck down with costs. "We suggested to Mr Molefe, to avoid a multiplicity of forums‚ a multiplicity of proceedings and to avoid conflicting judgments — we suggested he deal with this matter in the High Court. He refused to do so‚" Kennedy said.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi‚ for the EFF‚ said Molefe was no longer persisting with the urgent relief he sought in the Labour Court that the termination of employment be declared null and void.