DA to intervene in ‘forum shopping’ Brian Molefe’s Labour Court bid

27 June 2017 - 09:49 Staff Writer
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The DA will on Tuesday apply to the Labour Court in Johannesburg to intervene as an interested party in an application brought by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Molefe has applied to the court to have his axing from the power utility declared invalid.

Molefe returned to Eskom in May‚ but shortly thereafter Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown directed the board of Eskom to rescind its decision to reinstate Molefe as CEO.

The DA said Molefe’s reappointment‚ which the party is challenging in the High Court‚ was irrational to begin with.

"Mr Molefe’s urgent approach to the Labour Court is an act of desperation‚ as he knows that he may have a better chance of arguing he was unfairly dismissed‚ rather than proving his reappointment was rational. Essentially‚ Molefe is ‘forum shopping’ from court to court‚ in a bid to find the easiest track to get more money. A win in the Labour Court could mean a large financial settlement‚" the DA said in a statement.

"Lest SA forget how Molefe contrived‚ on national television‚ the Saxonwold Shebeen‚ to cover up his Gupta connections. Molefe is quite clearly inappropriate to head up Eskom. The DA will continue to fight for the Molefe saga to be brought to a close‚ in the best interest of Eskom and the country."

