DA and EFF successful in bid to be admitted in Brian Molefe’s Labour Court bid

The EFF and DA have succeeded in their application to be admitted as interested parties in former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe’s bid to have the Labour Court set aside his dismissal.

Molefe has been embroiled in a complicated working relationship with Eskom following his resignation from the entity at the end of December 2016.

The DA said Molefe’s application in the Labour Court was an act of desperation that sought to argue he was unfairly dismissed, jeopardising a pending review of his reappointment.

In a separate High Court matter, the EFF and the DA will argue that Molefe’s reappointment to the entity after he resigned and later claimed to have been on unpaid leave was unlawful.

"The two cases — the High Court application and the present application — are clearly intertwined. The relief sought herein has an impact on the relief sought in the High Court. An order declaring that the dismissal of Mr Molefe was unlawful, and that he is entitled to relief clearly impacts on the relief sought by the EFF in the High Court application," said the EFF in its submission to the court.