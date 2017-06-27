National

DA and EFF successful in bid to be admitted in Brian Molefe’s Labour Court bid

27 June 2017 - 14:26 Theto Mahlakoana
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The EFF and DA have succeeded in their application to be admitted as interested parties in former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe’s bid to have the Labour Court set aside his dismissal.

Molefe has been embroiled in a complicated working relationship with Eskom following his resignation from the entity at the end of December 2016.

The DA said Molefe’s application in the Labour Court was an act of desperation that sought to argue he was unfairly dismissed, jeopardising a pending review of his reappointment.

In a separate High Court matter, the EFF and the DA will argue that Molefe’s reappointment to the entity after he resigned and later claimed to have been on unpaid leave was unlawful.

"The two cases — the High Court application and the present application — are clearly intertwined. The relief sought herein has an impact on the relief sought in the High Court. An order declaring that the dismissal of Mr Molefe was unlawful, and that he is entitled to relief clearly impacts on the relief sought by the EFF in the High Court application," said the EFF in its submission to the court.

SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu Myeni, say EFF and DA

‘We have it on good authority from board members that they do not want to be associated with Dudu Myeni because she is continuing with the same ...
National
1 hour ago

DA to intervene in ‘forum shopping’ Brian Molefe’s Labour Court bid

The party will apply to intervene as an interested party in an application brought by the former Eskom CEO
National
5 hours ago

Meanwhile, Molefe’s lawyers argued that there was a difference between necessary joinder and those who did so as a matter of convenience.

"We submit neither the DA nor the EFF have the requisite legal right to demand that they be granted leave to intervene in what is effectively a private dispute between Mr Molefe and his employer," read his heads of argument.

Arguing for the DA, advocate Paul Kennedy told the court on Tuesday that "the lawfulness of Mr Molefe’s reinstatement to Eskom is the very matter that is being challenged by the DA in a pending application before the High Court. In its application, the DA sought interim relief pending Part B, in which it seeks an order to review and set aside the minister’s decision to appoint and/or reinstate Mr Molefe to the position of GCEO [group CEO]."

Judge Connie Prinsloo said she would release the reasons for her ruling at a later stage.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu reiterates support of Ramaphosa as next ...
National
2.
DA and EFF successful in bid to be admitted in ...
National
3.
SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu ...
National
4.
Zuma a no-show at KZN opening of agrarian ...
National

Related Articles

DA to intervene in ‘forum shopping’ Brian Molefe’s Labour Court bid
National

EDITORIAL: Still no Eskom solution in sight as Brown does the odd thing again
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.