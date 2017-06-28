Mining lawyers don’t like concession regime or auction system in new bill
The proposal in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill to move away from the current licensing system for mineral rights to a concession regime would hamper the growth of the mining industry and of junior miners, mining lawyers said in Parliament on Wednesday.
Webber Wentzel partners Manus Booysen and Pulane Kingston made the submission during public hearings by the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources.
The South African Mining Development Association (Samda) is also opposed to the move away from the existing first-come, first-served system for prospecting rights (as long as pre-determined terms and conditions are complied with) and its replacement by an auction system which, it argues, is potentially more susceptible to "subjectivity, arbitrariness and even illegality" than the current system.
The bill would give the minister too wide discretionary powers
Samda president Bridgette Radebe said an auction system would not benefit junior miners who would not be able to out-bid established mining companies. "The auction system could, among other things, result in the concentration of mineral rights or, in fact, prevent the substantial and meaningful expansion of opportunities for historically disadvantaged persons," Radebe said.
Kingston also believed the auction system would discourage junior miners. "We believe a concession-based regime is best implemented where you have sufficient information regarding mineral deposits that is made available to potential investors. While SA is an advanced mining country, we certainly have limited knowledge of our geology," Kingston noted.
Booysen added that prospecting was very important to the growth of the mining industry but required prospectors to be incentivised by being allowed to develop and progress their find into a mining right. This is the reward for the highly risky business of prospecting. "The tender system will eliminate that incentive for a prospecting company and the junior companies," Booysen said.
He also believed the bill would give the minister too wide discretionary powers, while Kingston raised concern about the general vagueness and uncertainty of the bill, which she said would undermine the rule of law in giving administrators very broad discretion.
