National

Mining lawyers don’t like concession regime or auction system in new bill

28 June 2017 - 17:52 Linda Ensor
South African Mining Development Association president Bridgette Radebe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
South African Mining Development Association president Bridgette Radebe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The proposal in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill to move away from the current licensing system for mineral rights to a concession regime would hamper the growth of the mining industry and of junior miners, mining lawyers said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Webber Wentzel partners Manus Booysen and Pulane Kingston made the submission during public hearings by the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources.

The South African Mining Development Association (Samda) is also opposed to the move away from the existing first-come, first-served system for prospecting rights (as long as pre-determined terms and conditions are complied with) and its replacement by an auction system which, it argues, is potentially more susceptible to "subjectivity, arbitrariness and even illegality" than the current system.

The bill would give the minister too wide discretionary powers

Samda president Bridgette Radebe said an auction system would not benefit junior miners who would not be able to out-bid established mining companies. "The auction system could, among other things, result in the concentration of mineral rights or, in fact, prevent the substantial and meaningful expansion of opportunities for historically disadvantaged persons," Radebe said.

Kingston also believed the auction system would discourage junior miners. "We believe a concession-based regime is best implemented where you have sufficient information regarding mineral deposits that is made available to potential investors. While SA is an advanced mining country, we certainly have limited knowledge of our geology," Kingston noted.

Booysen added that prospecting was very important to the growth of the mining industry but required prospectors to be incentivised by being allowed to develop and progress their find into a mining right. This is the reward for the highly risky business of prospecting. "The tender system will eliminate that incentive for a prospecting company and the junior companies," Booysen said.

He also believed the bill would give the minister too wide discretionary powers, while Kingston raised concern about the general vagueness and uncertainty of the bill, which she said would undermine the rule of law in giving administrators very broad discretion.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mining lawyers don’t like concession regime or ...
National
2.
Ethekwini speaker broke rules by changing council ...
National
3.
MPs urge Lotus FM to rebuild after the carnage of ...
National / Media
4.
SA needs at least 12,000 pharmacists but has a ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Mining Charter should not be given status of law, says Chamber of Mines
National

AngloGold may cut up to 8,500 jobs
Companies / Mining

Increase in number of shares eats into Wescoal’s earnings
Companies / Mining

Amplats warns of hefty drop in profit
Companies / Mining

COMPANY COMMENT: Minister’s high horse could trample us all
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.