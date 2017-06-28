Companies / Mining

Increase in number of shares eats into Wescoal’s earnings

28 June 2017 - 09:06 Robert Laing
Waheed Sulaiman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Wescoal grew revenue by a third in the year to end-March, but a 56% increase in its number of shares in issue caused its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to more than halve.

The coal miner said in its results statement released on Wednesday morning that it would pay R12m to shareholders as a dividend. The per share value will be announced later.

The acquisitive group’s shares in issue are set to increase further on Monday when its acquisition of Keaton Energy is effected. Wescoal will pay R1.20 cash and 0.3 of its shares for every Keaton share.

"The strong operational performance in our mining division underpinned by our flagship Elandspruit colliery at steady state and the consistent performance from our trading division has seen group revenue increase by 33% from R1.59bn in 2016 to R2.12bn in 2017," Wescoal CEO Waheed Sulaiman said in the results statement.

The group stands to benefit from Eskom’s policy of demanding more than half black economic empowerment (BEE) shareholding in its coal suppliers.

"Our transformation agenda was spearheaded by the implementation of a BEE transaction which not only guaranteed black shareholding of more than 50% for the next five years, but also injected about R176m new equity," Sulaiman said.

HEPS fell to 11.3c from 27.1c as a result of the dilution from the BEE deal. If not for this dilution, HEPS would have grown to 53c, Wescoal said.

"We achieved significant successes in securing multiple coal supply contracts during the 2017 financial year, including a much-anticipated coal supply agreement with Eskom which will see the delivery of some 7.8-million tonnes of coal over a five-year period," Sulaiman said.

